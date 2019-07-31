Auto driver masturbates in front of woman in Mumbai, held

mumbai

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:49 IST

The Kandivli police arrested a 33-year-old autorickshaw driver on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in the presence of a 20-year-old woman passenger on Monday night. The woman’s colleague had complained about the incident on Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle, following which, the officers tracked the accused with the help of CCTV cameras. The police have refused to reveal the identity of the accused.

According to the police, the man, in his tweet to Mumbai Police, said that his colleague had taken a rickshaw from Kandivli station around 10.50pm. On reaching MG Road, the driver looked at her from the rear view mirror and began to masturbate.

In his tweet, the man wrote, “My colleague was in a state of panic and screamed at the driver to stop the rickshaw. She then got off the rickshaw and noted the vehicle’s registration number.” Based on the registration number, the police scanned the CCTV cameras on the route and tracked down the driver to Hanuman Nagar in Kandivli. A woman sub-inspector then went to the complainant’s home and registered a first information report (FIR).

“We will take the strongest possible action against the accused,” said additional commissioner, north region, Dilip Sawant.

The accused was booked under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, act or gesture intended to insult woman’s modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 04:49 IST