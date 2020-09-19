Autonomous colleges affiliated with University of Mumbai better prepared to hold final-year exams online

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:21 IST

As colleges and students grapple with software and internet bandwidth to be able to conduct the end of term summer 2020 final year exams, autonomous colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) seem to be better prepared. Not only have most of these colleges already conducted exams online for their batches in the past, but many have also finished training teachers and are currently working on conducting mock tests for their final year students, as prescribed by the varsity.

“Our college has been conducting a continuous comprehensive assessment of students for the past two years and online exams have been a part of the same. The software we are currently using has been tried and tested with the students and it works in a way that even if the internet connectivity fails midway for some time, the exam paper will be saved and no time will be wasted because students can keep solving the paper,” said Ashok Wadia principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate. He added that this software was selected after weeks of testing conducted by the institute’s IT team along with teachers in the past. “Our students will also be at ease because they are not new to the concept,” added Wadia.

In some cases, autonomous colleges have opted for software that will present each student with a different looking question paper, to avoid any form of malpractice.

“The questions remain the same but the order of questions will be different for every student. Even the four options for answers under multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be jumbled so students cannot share answers even if they try to, as that will be a waste of time,” said Andy Jose, principal of Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad. Jose added the college has already in the past conducted online tests on this software and has worked smoothly. “Our final year batch will sit for mock tests before their final exams,” she added.

Some institutes have also been helping the university and other colleges by sharing ideas on how to tackle online examination by sharing their own experience.

“We’ve shared with the university tips by our science faculty on how science practical can be conducted online. Our staff has also participated on the advisory committee for the university to help put together the online examination format,” said Naresh Chandra, principal Birla College, Kalyan.

While the examination format and mock tests have been clear amidst autonomous colleges, they still worry about proctoring the exam which is not possible in most cases.

“Most students don’t have the required bandwidth to be able to keep their camera on during the exam so as of now, we have no choice but to trust students and conduct exams without appropriate means of proctoring. This exam will also be a test of students’ character,” said another principal on condition of anonymity.