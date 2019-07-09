Autorickshaw unions slam brakes on strike plan after CM Fadnavis intervenes

After the threat of an indefinite, state-wide strike by autorickshaw drivers loomed over the city through the better part of Monday, autorickshaw unions called off the strike late on Monday evening following the intervention of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier on Monday, the action committee of unions representing autorickshaw drivers — Autorickshaws Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyuckta Kruti Samiti (ACMSSKS) — had met transport secretary Ashishkumar Singh at Mantralaya, but no headway was made at the time.

Although it seemed like the strike would be enforced post-midnight, not all autorickshaw unions were participating in it and the regional transport office had told Hindustan Times that it had not received any official communication about the strike from the transport commissioner’s office.

Late on Monday evening, Shashank Rao, president ACMSSKS, said the committee had decided to call off the strike after receiving a call from the chief minister.

Fadnavis has assured the unions that he will meet with them today in the afternoon.

“We have been informed that the transport minister Diwakar Raote will also be present for the meeting,” said Rao.

Among the demands of the autorickshaw drivers are a fare hike, welfare schemes, the establishment of district-level flying squads to curb the use of private vehicles for public transportation and setting up a provident fund and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme for autorickshaw drivers.

The strike being called off comes as a big relief to lakhs of commuters in Mumbai and Maharashtra, especially since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the city and in some parts of the state.

According to transport department, Maharashtra has approximately 9.86 lakh autorickshaws, including the 2.12 lakh that ply in Mumbai.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 05:22 IST