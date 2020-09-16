e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Ban on export of onions will benefit Pakistan exporters, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Ban on export of onions will benefit Pakistan exporters, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday opposed the Centre’s decision to ban export of onions across the country. He has requested the Central government to reconsider the decision and pointed out that the move will benefit exporters from Pakistan. The sudden decision is a major blow to India’s image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market, he said.

The veteran leader, who is in Delhi to attend the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, has also met Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal in this regard.

“The Central government has abruptly announced a ban on onion exports. This has led to strong reactions from the onion growing belt in Maharashtra & therefore the representatives of various political parties contacted & requested me to convey their demands to the Central Government,” Pawar said in a series of tweets.

“To address this issue, I met Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today and apprised him of the plight of onion growers. I pointed out to him that these onion growers are mainly small land holders and Jirait (rain water dependent) farmers. I also brought to his notice that onions are in good demand internationally & we have been exporting onions consistently. But a sudden decision to this effect by the Central government is a major blow to India’s image as a reliable exporter of onions in the international market,” he tweeted.

“I also emphasised on the fact that Pakistan and other onion exporters will benefit immensely from this situation. In view of all this, I urged Piyush Goyal ji to reconsider the ban on onion exports,” the NCP chief added.

Goyal told him that the ban on onion exports was proposed by the Union ministry of consumer protection on the basis of rising onion prices in the market and the decision will be reconsidered in consultation with the Union ministry of commerce, ministry of finance and ministry of consumer protection.

The farmer’s organisations have also opposed the ban and warned of agitation.

Dr Ajit Nawale, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), condemned the ban and said, “Recently, the Central government claimed that farmers have been given a big relief by making onions free from regulation and removing it from the list of essential commodities. This ban is a betrayal to the farmers. AIKS and other farmer organisations condemned the move and the Centre will have to face the consequences.”

