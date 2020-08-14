Bandra police arrest three thieves in two cases

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:04 IST

Bandra police arrested three people on Monday for theft based on two separate complaints. Two of the accused were involved in stealing autorickshaws while the other was arrested for stealing laptops from parked cars.

According to Bandra police, they received a complaint from Azim Abdul Sultan, owner of a book store in Fort, stating that two of his laptops were stolen from his car and the windowpane was broken after he parked the car near Bhabha hospital around 6.30pm on August 1.

Inspector Manohar Dhanavade from Bandra police station said, “We registered a first information report (FIR). Upon scanning CCTV footage of the area, we identified the accused as 30-year-old Kisan Moti Kewat who had a criminal antecedent. We arrested him on Monday from Bandra (East).”

The two other arrested accused Sandeep Baban Gosavi, 30, a resident of Parksite in Vikhroli and Rohit Kumar Mandal, 23, a resident of Vile Parle, were arrested while Bandra police were investigating several cases of theft. Four stolen autorickshaws were recovered from the accused.

Nikhil Kapse, senior inspector, said all the three accused have a criminal past. There were 22 cases of robbery, theft, house break-in and pickpocketing registered against Kewat at various police stations across the city, while Gosavi had 14 cases of robbery, theft and house break-in and Mandal was wanted in seven cases of theft and in a case of narcotics.