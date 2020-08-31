e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Battery parcel bursts at Mumbai Central station

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:57 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
         

A minor fire was reported at the Mumbai Central railway station on Sunday early morning. The fire was immediately brought under control by the Western Railway officials, present at the spot. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

According to Western Railway (WR) officials, the fire was caused by a parcel carrying batteries.

The package had arrived in Golden Temple Express’s parcel van. The incident occurred while the parcels were being unloaded.

The WR has constituted a team to look into the incident and to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It was a minor spark and was brought under control immediately. No passenger or crew or any railway personnel suffered any injury in the incident. We will investigate the incident and undertake measures,’’ said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR.

The Western Railway officials have also stated that a detailed examination in the incident is required as batteries are widely transported. “It is critical is to determine as to why it happened. A detailed guideline for handling of the parcel better, will only help in safely moving of the parcels,” said a senior WR official.

Transporting of batteries in parcel vans is permitted by the Indian Railways

