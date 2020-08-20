Be clear, avoid calls during classes, BMC tells teachers

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:12 IST

The education department of Mumbai’s governing civic body has issued a set of guidelines to teachers about online classes and asked them to speak clearly, avoid compound and complex sentences, answering calls in the middle of classes, and asking questions.

Officials said the guidelines have been issued to improve the quality of teaching as schools are holding only online classes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachers have been asked to stick to Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training’s curriculum and state education department’s lesson plan. They have been asked to focus on the background of topics taught in the previous classes to ensure continuity in learning. “In the beginning, they should conduct mock classes and try to use interactive tools like PowerPoint, animation, video clips, etc., to make lessons more interesting. They should use proper intonation, exclamation, pauses, and interrogation while speaking,” said the guidelines of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s education department.

The teachers are required to ensure there are no network issues or distractions while the classes are on. “Care should be taken to ensure that students are made to feel at ease,’’ the guidelines said.

An official said online method is a new medium for teachers as well as the students and there are bound to be hiccups in the beginning. “However, care should be taken to ensure that learning happens as efficiently as it does in the offline mode...” said the official, who did not wish to be named.

The new academic year in the state began on June 15. Officials said the government issued standard operating procedures for online classes earlier. The guidelines issued on Monday are for teachers to ensure a distraction-free and effective learning experience for students, they added.

Rajesh Pandya, a teacher at Mumbai’s Fatimadevi High School, said teachers are under immense pressure as online classes are not as easy. “It is a difficult thing for teachers to get used to this transition. There are so many students and one cannot focus on everyone at the same time. ...there are distractions even from the students’ side which we have to get rid of. Teachers should thus be given some time to adapt rather than putting too many rules in place.”

A principal from a BMC school said some guidelines were required to help teachers. “Online learning does not mean that it should be a one-way process. It is a good thing that the BMC is trying to make the process easy and student-friendly.”