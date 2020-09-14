BEST driver who ferried Mumbai’s essential workers, spent 65 days in hospital battling Covid-19

mumbai

After spending 65 days in hospital, of which 17 days were with ventilator support in the intensive care unit (ICU), Dilip Paikade, a 55-year-old Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) driver has become a shining example for his colleagues.

Paikade, a Bhandup resident, is a BEST bus driver posted at Majas depot in Goregaon. He operated bus services for essential care workers and passengers after the state government resumed services in the city on June 8. “I would go to work with my mask and gloves, and would use them throughout my eight-hour shift,” he said.

However, on June 20, Paikade woke up with a fever and body pain that persisted even after taking medication from his family doctor. Fearing he had contracted the coronavirus, Paikade approached a government hospital in Mulund as his symptoms persisted. His reports came positive, and he soon started having difficulty breathing.

He informed his son who is studying medicine in New Delhi. His son then informed senior BEST officials who rushed Paikade to the Covid isolation facility at SevenHills Hospital in Andheri.

“The minute I reached SevenHills Hospital, the doctor hooked me up with oxygen as I was completely out of breath. I do not remember anything much after that. I remember the doctor saying mine is a critical case. I was put on a ventilator for 17 days,” he recalled.

Paikade’s wife had also tested positive for Covid-19 and was kept at a quarantine centre where she recovered. His children reside outside the city.

“It was very lonely and emotionally draining. I had prepared for anything, but my family gave me strength. My son is studying medicine which is why I was positive after speaking to him,” said Paikade.

Senior BEST officials have lauded his courage and said that his positive outlook has motivated others. “He has been positive and courageous. Despite spending 65 days in hospital and on ventilator, he has encouraged other BEST employees to work through the pandemic,” said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade.

Paikade is yet to recover completely and has difficulty breathing while climbing stairs.

When asked about resuming work, he said he is planning to take some time off to heal. “I will have to recover fully and will then decide. The doctor has told me it will take eight months to fully recover, but I am positive. I step outside only to get medicines or for any important work,” he said.