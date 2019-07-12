Today in New Delhi, India
BEST launches AC bus on 3 new routes in south and central Mumbai

The AC buses will ply on these routes — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to NCPA; World Trade Centre to Churchgate; and PK Kurne Chowk (Worli) to Plaza cinema in Dadar .

mumbai Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:27 IST
Kailash Korde
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
File photo of air-conditioned BEST buses

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched air-conditioned bus services on three routes in south and central Mumbai.

The electric AC buses, which will run on hybrid diesel, will ply on these routes — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to NCPA (AS-1); World Trade Centre to Churchgate (AS-8); and PK Kurne Chowk (Worli) to Plaza cinema in Dadar (AS 172).

While the AS-172 service started on Wednesday, AS-1 and AS-8 started on Thursday. The buses will run at an interval of 20 minutes. “The AC buses on these routes have been launched considering the feedback from passengers,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Aiming to take its bus ridership to 50 lakh from the current 22 lakh, BEST slashed fares of its regular and AC buses to Rs 5-Rs 20 and Rs 6-Rs 25 respectively for the distance slabs of 5km, 10km, 15km and beyond 15km.

Until recently, passengers had to pay Rs 8 and Rs 20 as minimum fare for regular and AC buses respectively, for a distance of 2km. Until now, BEST’s AC bus services were limited to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:27 IST

