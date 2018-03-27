Beware! Mumbai civic body finds 2,011 mosquito breeding spots

With monsoon a little over two months away, the municipal health department has already found 2,011 water pools that were breeding mosquitoes.

The number of breeding spots of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which spread dengue, malaria and chikungunya, spike during monsoon as stagnant rain water gets collected.

However, with people storing water in open drums and other containers for long periods of time, health workers find mosquito breeding sites throughout the year. The breeding sites were identified during surveys conducted between January 1 and March 19.

“The number of breeding sites are quite high for this time of the year. Most of these spots were found in slums where people store water in drums, without covering it,” said Dr Rajan Naringrekar, insecticide officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This year, officials from his department said they inspected around 22.87 lakh homes in the city. The water in which mosquitoes were found breeding was treated with Temephos, an insecticide which kills the larvae by disrupting their nervous system.

“We have not been able to inspect many houses in the city’s high-rises, as they don’t allow us inside their houses. But, we know from our experience over years that water plant pots such as feng shui, money plant and ice trays (filled and left in open) are common indoor mosquito breeding spots,” another official from the insecticide department said.

To curtail mosquito breeding in the coming months, municipal health workers said they are actively inspecting areas where they found the most number of dengue cases last year. In 2017, the BMC had recorded 17 dengue deaths in the city - highest in the state, according to data available by the state public health department. This year, 17 confirmed cases - but no deaths - have been recorded, confirmed a civic official, from the public health department.

The BMC has the authority to book people under Section 381 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act to impose a fine, ranging between Rs2,000 and Rs10,000, if they create conditions that can allow mosquito breeding on their premises.