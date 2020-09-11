Bhima-Koregaon violence: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pushes for SIT probe

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:01 IST

Keen to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar called a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue.

The meeting was attended by senior ministers from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and officials from the home department.

The meeting was held at YB Chavan Centre on Thursday. “Many ministers pushed for an SIT probe in the Bhima-Koregaon case. The NCP chief was also of the same view. He asked the officials their opinion on whether a SIT can be constituted,” said a senior minister, who was present at the meeting and requested anonymity. “We all were of the view that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the Elgar Parishad and its activities whereas we want an investigation into the violence that happened at Bhima-Koregaon,” he said.

After the meeting, Pawar spoke to reporters. “We reviewed the case today. Though NIA is investigating it, the state government too has some powers and we are taking view of experts for the same. We believe the NIA probe is not going in the right direction,” he said.

A further extension for the two-member Bhima-Koregaon Commission was also discussed as the its term ended on April 7.

A senior official from the home department said that since the Bhima-Koregaon case is sensitive and already being investigated by NIA, there are legal aspects to setting up a SIT that need to be considered. “We need to see how many FIRs were filed by the police in the case before it was handed over to the NIA; whether all the cases were covered by it or some are left. We will also have to study the legal aspects and powers of the state in probing a matter where a Central agency is already involved,” he said.

In January, the MVA government had been planning to form an SIT when the Centre directed the NIA to take over the investigation into Elgar Parishad’s activities.

Pawar has said that both the Centre’s decision to take over the case and the state government giving its approval for the same were inappropriate.

The violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018 saw one death and many injured, including 30 policemen. Numerous activists and intellectuals have since been charged with inciting the violence. Among the arrested accused in the case are lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, poet Varavara Rao and academic Anand Teltumbde. In the past, Pawar has described the arrests of activists in the Bhima-Koregaon case an abuse of power by the state government in 2018, which was led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the time.