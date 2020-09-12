Bhiwandi civic body to test entire housing society even if one person tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is conducting tests for entire housing society even if one person in it tests positive. Unlike earlier, residents are also eager to get themselves tested in Bhiwandi.

Bhiwandi city civic chief Pankaj Ashiya said, “We no longer have cases in any particular area. There are sporadic cases. With increased travelling for work, most of the cases are from residential complexes. Hence, we have started antigen testing for everyone in the society even if a single patient tests positive. We will also begin 24-hour testing at all Covid care centres and hospitals while a mobile testing facility will also be operational. Our current focus is making testing easily accessible for locals; both antigen and RT-PCR are available.”

The BNCMC reported 19 positive cases and two deaths on Thursday. Till now, it has recorded 4,723 positive cases. However, among the 23 deaths that took place in August, 15 of them were getting treated outside Bhiwandi. Similarly, from among the 180 active cases in the city currently, 30 are in facilities based outside Bhiwandi civic body precincts. The civic body has a positivity percentage less than 5%.

“There are many from Bhiwandi who prefer getting treated in Thane or Mumbai, but we are making efforts to ensure that everyone avails treatment within the corporation. Through this, we can save on the transport distance and provide timely treatment, and also helps us monitor their health,” added Ashiya.

Harsha Muduli, 49, resident of Varaladevi Society in Padma Nagar, said, “Earlier, even if there were symptoms, people would not get them tested or even visit a doctor. However, with increased testing facilities introduced through various means by the civic body; the residents seem eager. When we had a positive case in our society, all the residents cooperated and came forward to get them tested through the antigen facility.”

‘Not to reject any patient’

With fewer positive cases, two-thirds of Covid beds in the city have been given to patients from rural areas and other municipal corporations. “This has been our policy to not reject any patients. We have more than two-thirds beds available for other corporations. There are many from Badlapur, Shahapur rural, Bhiwandi rural and other places who visit our facilities for treatment. Similar trust is expected from those residing within the Bhiwandi civic body,” added Ashiya.