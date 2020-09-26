e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi police arrest AIMIM leader for extortion

Bhiwandi police arrest AIMIM leader for extortion

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:58 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 have arrested Bhiwandi AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) leader, Khalid Guddu, 47, from Bhiwandi, for allegedly extorting a businessman at gun point for ₹1.25 lakh. Three of his accomplices, too, have been arrested in the case.

Police laid a trap and nabbed the accused red-handed. Bhiwandi city police have registered an extortion case against Guddu. 

According to Thane crime branch officials, the Bhiwandi-based builder is a resident of Bhiwandi. Guddu was allegedly demanding ransom to avoid any problems in his new construction projects going on in Bhiwandi.

The accused allegedly kidnapped the victim in September 2019 for money for upcoming Assembly elections but he later released the victim. Guddu had allegedly taken more than Rs20 lakh from the victim.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2, R Shinde said, “According to a complaint, we laid a trap outside Guddu’s house. We arrested Guddu red-handed while accepting ₹1.25 lakh. A case is being registered at Bhiwandi City Police Station for extortion and abduction among other sections. Further investigation is going on. On Friday, he was produced in the court.” 

There are a total of 23 cases registered against Guddu under various police stations including cheating, forgery, attempt to murder and kidnapping amongst others. The accused Guddu was earlier a corporator and was contesting the state election from Bhiwandi (W) constituency but lost. 

AIMIM, general secretary, advocate Amol Kamble said, “This is completely a political trap as 2022 corporator elections are ahead. In CCTV footage, it has clearly shown that complainant himself went to the Budrunisa bunglow in Bhiwandi. He can see speaking to Guddu’s other team members as this complainant had some issue and they wanted to solve it. This is completely fake case.”

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In