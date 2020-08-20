e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bidders invited to qualify for ₹1,642-crore CSMT redevelopment project

Bidders invited to qualify for ₹1,642-crore CSMT redevelopment project

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:59 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation Limited(ISRDC) has invited bidders for the request for qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The RFQ is a process to shortlist and qualify applicants who will be asked to submit financial bids for the redevelopment.

ISRDC will be undertaking the redevelopment of the station at ₹1,642 crore. The project is likely to begin next year and is targeted to be completed in four years.

“RFQ is called in order to inspect and check the information from the bidders. The process will take three months post which a station plan will be called for. The redevelopment work is likely to start next year.” said a senior ISRDC official.

CSMT will be redeveloped through the public private partnership (PPP) model. The plan will involve construction of commercial spaces including restaurants and cafes along with parking spaces for passengers inside the terminus.

Segregation of outstation and local train passenger movements with the help of connecting decks has been planned.

The ISRDC plan includes construction of an elevated deck connecting platform number eight to platform number 18.

The deck will be accessible for passengers coming via the P’D’ Mello Road entrance of the railway station towards the present main entrance of the terminus.

ISRDC has also planned for the construction of an underpass for passengers near the present pre-paid taxi stand near the divisional railway manager’s (DRM) office at CSMT. This will be done by dismantling railway buildings that comprise the main reservation office and railway offices that are adjacent to the DRM office.

An additional holding area for passengers will be created at the P D’Mello Road entrance along with the current main entrance for the outstation terminus.

