Biryani, tea, hashtags: When Mumbai came out to help its own during rains

While the rains were creating havoc in Mumbai on Monday night, the city’s “spirit” was yet again in display. Various citizen groups, residents and social organisations opened their doors to those who could not make it to their homes and distributed tea, snacks and water at various public places to the stranded commuters.

Taking on to social media, residents posted with hashtags #mumbairains and #rainhosts to reach out to people, to provide help.

Bhakti Shah, a textile designer from Vidyavihar, hosted three families who were stranded at Kurla. “It had started pouring by midnight and from our window, we saw people were stranded near the gate owing to water-logging. Many had abandoned their vehicles and were standing under a temporary shelter,” said Shah.

Some travel companies had also put social media posts and had circulated messages saying that they could provide a vehicle for patients and those in emergencies.

Arshad Ansari, a caterer from Mulund, along with his staff, helped employees working at Sonapur area of Bhandup to wade through the waterlogged areas, and also provided shelter in their office premises for people to rest. “Many women employees were stuck and were finding it difficult to get down because the road has a slope. We anticipated water-logging in the area around the signal. So we kept biryani, pulao, tea, biscuit packets and water ready for them,” said Ansari.

In Malad, a non-governmental organisation, Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), rushed to the site where a wall had collapsed on the nearby shanties to help in the relief operations. Azmat Ahmed from the group said they provided breakfast and lunch to around 200 people from the shanties.

“We are planning to request the authorities to relocate the affected people to a nearby municipal school. We are preparing identity cards for the locals, to ensure they continue getting the necessary aid,” said Ahmed.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 11:56 IST