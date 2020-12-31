Bizman inserts candle in woman’s private part,held

mumbai

Dec 31, 2019

Bandra police on Monday arrested a 60-year-old businessman for allegedly inserting a candle inside a 25-year-old’s private part.

The accused, Salim Qureshi, who is a resident of Bandra, was produced before a court on Tuesday. According to police sources,the accused allegedly took in the woman earlier in December to work at his place. Last Saturday, when she was sleeping in the hall after doing her chores, the accused took a candle and forcibly inserted in her private part, making her bleed.

As she got sick, Quereshi took her to Bhabha hospital. On Monday, during checkup, she told the doctor about the incident, following which the doctor approached the police, leading to his arrest.