e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Bizman inserts candle in woman’s private part,held

Bizman inserts candle in woman’s private part,held

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:59 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Bandra police on Monday arrested a 60-year-old businessman for allegedly inserting a candle inside a 25-year-old’s private part.

The accused, Salim Qureshi, who is a resident of Bandra, was produced before a court on Tuesday. According to police sources,the accused allegedly took in the woman earlier in December to work at his place. Last Saturday, when she was sleeping in the hall after doing her chores, the accused took a candle and forcibly inserted in her private part, making her bleed.

As she got sick, Quereshi took her to Bhabha hospital. On Monday, during checkup, she told the doctor about the incident, following which the doctor approached the police, leading to his arrest.

top news
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News