BJP’s Kirit Somaiya demands BMC action against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:40 IST

Following the no-confidence motion moved against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar amidst allegations of corruption against her, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has now alleged that Pednekar had illegally acquired a residential flat in a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project in Lower Parel, and also set up an office in one of the SRA buildings which was meant for society welfare purposes. On Thursday, Somaiya wrote to municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding action against Pednekar.

Somaiya said, “The mayor has illegally acquired a flat in Gomata Janata SRA project in Lower Parel and I have submitted supporting documents as well. The office she has set up belongs to the firm her son owns and she has received several BMC and SRA contracts through illegal means.”

Pednekar did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment.

Last week, BJP moved a no-confidence motion against Pednekar, in the wake of allegations that she misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm.