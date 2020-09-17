e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BJP’s Kirit Somaiya demands BMC action against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya demands BMC action against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar

mumbai Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Following the no-confidence motion moved against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar amidst allegations of corruption against her, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has now alleged that Pednekar had illegally acquired a residential flat in a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project in Lower Parel, and also set up an office in one of the SRA buildings which was meant for society welfare purposes. On Thursday, Somaiya wrote to municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding action against Pednekar.

Somaiya said, “The mayor has illegally acquired a flat in Gomata Janata SRA project in Lower Parel and I have submitted supporting documents as well. The office she has set up belongs to the firm her son owns and she has received several BMC and SRA contracts through illegal means.”

Pednekar did not respond to HT’s requests for a comment.

Last week, BJP moved a no-confidence motion against Pednekar, in the wake of allegations that she misused her position to award contracts to her son’s firm.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In