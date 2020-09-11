e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BJP seeks emergency meeting to move no-confidence motion against Mumbai mayor

BJP seeks emergency meeting to move no-confidence motion against Mumbai mayor

mumbai Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In the wake of allegations against mayor Kishori Pednekar of misusing her position to award contracts to her son’s firm, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BP) appealed for an urgent general body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday to move a no-confidence motion against her.

Pednekar had earlier rubbished the allegations.

BJP’s move comes even as Pednekar tested positive for Covid-19 and was advised to be in home quarantine.

Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in BMC, said, “We have requested for an emergency meeting under section 36 (H) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to move no-confidence motion against mayor.”

It remains to be seen whether the Shiv Sena can gain support from disgruntled councillors of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as cracks appear among the three ruling parties in the state.

To get the no-confidence motion passed, BJP will have to achieve a simple majority among the councillors present during the voting. Currently, Sena has a strength of 97 councillors, BJP has 83, Congress has 29, NCP has eight, Samajwadi Party has six, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has two and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has one corporator in BMC.

Pednekar, who underwent rapid antigen testing on Thursday, is asymptomatic. She tweeted, “I am isolating myself at home as advised by doctors. My family members have been tested for Covid-19. With your best wishes, I will soon resume work to serve Mumbaikars.”

She also appealed to people, who have come in contact with her, to get tested for Covid-19.

top news
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
India, China ministers meet for key talks in Moscow amid tension on border
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
Reliance denies plans for Amazon mega-deal
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In