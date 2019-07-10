BJP-Shiv Sena allies demand seats for Maharashtra assembly elections

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the smaller allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have started to demand more seats.

Both the BJP and the Sena did not give a single seat to their allies in the Lok Sabha polls, but had promised to accommodate them in the Assembly polls. The Sena-BJP has a pact that they will leave 18 seats for their allies and contest the remaining in equal numbers.

State minister Sadabhau Khot, who heads Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, has demanded 10 seats.

“Our cadre worked really hard for the Sena-BJP in the Lok Sabha polls and ensured their spectacular victory. We should get fair amount of seats in the coming elections,” said Khot. Some of the seats they want are Islampur, Madha, Yeola, Phaltan and Chikli.

Another minister Mahadev Jankar, who is the chief of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP), which has a good following among the Dhangar community, wants 15 seats for his party. “There is a great demand from our workers to contest at least 15 seats this time. We will not contest on the BJP symbol, but on our own symbol,” said Jankar.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), said he wanted 10 seats if there was a BJP-Sena alliance or 26 if they fail to tie up.

“Many of the seats we want are held by Shiv Sena legislators. As the Sena is also our partner, they should sacrifice those seats for us,” said Athawale. Some of their demanded seats include Vikhroli and Chembur, which has a substantial Dalit population and where RPI also has a good base.

The BJP, meanwhile, said the interests of the allies would be protected.

“We will treat them with all respect and honour. We will ensure they get good representation in the next Assembly,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:58 IST