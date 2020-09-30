e-paper
BMC orders 72,000 Remdesivir injections for treating critical Covid patients

The BMC through a release said that it received the first batch of 10,000 vials which were distributed to various hospitals and jumbo (large-scale) Covid-19 treatment facilities across Mumbai adding that it decided to buy the injection considering its effectiveness against the disease.

mumbai Updated: Sep 30, 2020 22:24 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Out of the total vials procured, 1,200 were given to SevenHills Hospital and 800 vials each were given to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals, the BMC added.
Out of the total vials procured, 1,200 were given to SevenHills Hospital and 800 vials each were given to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals, the BMC added. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it has ordered a total of 72,000 vials of the Remdesivir injection for treating critical coronavirus (Covid-19) patients.

The BMC through a release said that it received the first batch of 10,000 vials which were distributed to various hospitals and jumbo (large-scale) Covid-19 treatment facilities across Mumbai adding that it decided to buy the injection considering its effectiveness against the disease.

Out of the total vials procured, 1,200 were given to SevenHills Hospital and 800 vials each were given to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals, the BMC added.

Mumbai which is one of the worst affected cities in the country registered its highest single-day spike of 2,654 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday which pushed the tally to 205,142. The total cases include 26,540 active cases, nearly 170,000 recoveries and 8,926 deaths.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till October 31 to limit the spread of the disease, the state government said on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)

