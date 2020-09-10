BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates

mumbai

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday ignited the latest flashpoint in a raging political row by demolishing “structural violations” at actor Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill, a day after it had issued a notice to her and hours before she landed in the city amid tight security.

The day-long drama saw the Bombay high court (HC), based on a petition filed by Ranaut, staying the demolition by the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC two hours later. The HC, which said the civic body’s conduct was “malafide”, has slotted the issue for hearing at 3pm today.

Stemming from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the 33-year-old actor has been involved in a bitter war of words with Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena over her remarks likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She reiterated the same after the demolition and also criticised chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Maharashtra government has accused Ranaut of carrying forward the political agenda of the BJP. It had moved breach of privilege motions against her on Tuesday, along with saying it will probe a drug-use allegation against her.

The building at the centre of all this is Manikarnika Films Private Limited office, located in Bungalow No. 5, a ground-plus two-storey structure at Chetak Row Houses in Bandra’s plush Pali Hill area, which was bought by Ranaut in 2017.

Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC’s H-West ward, said “We carried out demolition work of the structural violations at Kangana Ranaut’s office in Bandra’s Pali Hill. Post the demolition process, further action will be taken legally.”

The actor took on Thackeray, saying, “Uddhav Thackeray do you think that you and the film mafia today have demolished my house and taken revenge? Today my house is broken, tomorrow it will be your pride. It is all about time, and it will not remain the same always. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this aggression and terror happened with me because this will have some significance.”

Arvind Sawant, Sena MP and party spokesperson, refused to comment on Ranaut’s video clip where she challenged Thackeray. Despite attempts, Sena MP Sanjay Raut could not be reached for comment on the clip. Earlier in the day, Raut declined to comment on the ongoing issue and said, “I was in Saamana office since morning, I am unaware about happenings outside.”

Sena insiders said that the party leadership has asked leaders to not wade into the controversy. “Only Uddhavji or if required, Sanjay Raut, will speak on this matter,” a senior party leader said. The episode started on Monday when a team of BMC officers visited Ranaut’s office and conducted an inspection. The BMC on Tuesday issued a notice to Ranaut over 14 structural violations. The notice was pasted on the gate of her office after her staff refused to take it.

Post this notice, Ranaut through her lawyer, wrote to the BMC, seeking seven days to respond to the notice, instead of 24 hours. She also said the notice was in bad law and a misuse of a dominant position.

The BMC on Wednesday said they were not satisifed with the reply and went ahead with the demolition. However, two hours after the demolition started with the help of a JCB machine (small earthmover) and cutters, HC ordered a stay.According to civic officials, when structural details were cross-checked by them, they found out that the structure exists in their records since 1970s. They also found out that the office has several structural violations, including illegal extension pointed out in the notice. The BMC listed 14 violations, including toilet converted into office cabin, kitchen constructed in storeroom, illegal pantry on ground floor, wooden partition in living room, staircase orientation changed, balcony enclosed, position of main gate changed, among others.

A BMC official said, “We have taken action legally and we will inform the court on Thursday. Further, any action will be taken after HC’s hearing on Thursday. The penalty levied on violators is based on the expenditure for demolition, but now all these calls will be taken after court’s hearing tomorrow.”

In tweets on Wednesday morning, Ranaut said, “As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport, Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bollywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like.”

Meanwhile, according to BMC, every year they have been carrying out around 1,500-2,000 demolitions against illegal constructions. However, this year, BMC officials said the figure will go down considering the outbreak of Covid-19.

As per data available between January 2016 and July 2019, the BMC received 94,851 complaints of illegal constructions and that they have taken action against 5,461. RTI Activist Shakeel Ahmed said, “BMC received over 90,000 complaints, but has acted only on over 5,000 cases. This means so many illegal structures or violations are not being acted upon by BMC. What is the reason behind acting selectively? Why did the BMC not act earlier if there were earlier violations?”

Advocate and BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta said, “BMC cannot demolish any property in view of Covid-19 situation. The HC has ordered on their own motion, all orders of dispossession / demolition of any court /tribunal /authority are in abeyance till 30th September.”