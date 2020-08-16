BMC set to handle spread of Covid-19 in high-rises

mumbai

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:40 IST

With the change in the trend, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expecting more Covid-19 cases from high-rises and buildings, than from slums.

As the staggered unlock began in phases from June 5, as part of Mission Begin Again, the Covid-19 infection began to spread from slums to high-rises. BMC attributed it to more interaction between residents of high-rises and buildings with the rest of the city, as they ventured out more, with the opening of both essential and non-essential shops, and workers and house helps returning to work.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in BMC, in-charge of the civic health department, said, “We expect more cases to come from high-rises now.”

According to Kakani, during lockdown in April and May, when cases in slums were on the rise, its residents are likely to have developed a certain level of immunity to the virus, in comparison to residents of high-rises who did not go out at all.

Kakani said, “Slums have smaller homes, and their residents interact more with their ecosystem. Once a slum ecosystem is contaminated after some of its residents test positive, due to high level of community interaction, other residents of the slum are likely to develop some immunity. However, so far, residents of high-rises were indoors. As they begin to venture out more, they will be exposed to the virus for the first time.”

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,010 new Covid-19 cases, and 47 new deaths. The total number of cases has gone up to 128,726, and the deaths are 7,133. There are 17,825 active cases in the city. The case fatality rate is 5.5%, and recovery rate is 80%.

BMC is also mulling reopening gymnasiums in the city within the next few weeks. However, swimming pools will remain closed. Kakani said, “The chances of transmitting infection through use of a swimming pool are high. It will get difficult to contain the spread.”

On June 5, BMC allowed opening shops on alternate sides of the road every alternate days. On August 5, BMC allowed malls and supermarkets to reopen, and shops on both side to remain open.

The figures released by BMC show most wards with a high number of buildings have a higher growth rate. D ward comprising Malabar Hill, Pedder Road, Walkeshwar, Kemps Corner and Mahalaxmi areas has the highest growth rate at 1.4%, against Mumbai’s overall average of 0.82%. Similarly, all suburban wards corresponding to the areas of Kandivli, Borivli, Malad, Goregaon, Mulund have growth rates higher than Mumbai’s average.

G North ward, which covers Dharavi, Dadar, and Shivaji Park, is among the 10 wards shortlisted by BMC on Friday as high focus areas, even though the cases in Dharavi have drastically gone down. This is owing to a higher growth rate in the buildings of Dadar and Shivaji Park, Kakani said. G North ward has a growth rate of 0.73%.

Dharavi on Sunday reported five new cases, taking the total to 2,668. There are 80 active Covid-19 cases in Dharavi. Dadar reported 33 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 2,208, and 466 active Covid-19 cases.