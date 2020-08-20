e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC slashes water cut from 20% to 10 %

BMC slashes water cut from 20% to 10 %

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday that the existing water cut of 20 % will be reduced to 10% from Friday.

The stock in all seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai can last the city for nearly 328 days, considering a daily water supply of 375 trillion litres, officials said.

The total water stock in catchment areas has reached 85% with three of the seven lakes filled to the brim.

The current water stock is less than that of last year (94.28%) and 91.83% in 2018 during the same time. The decision to completely remove the water cut was yet to be taken as BMC said they would wait till all lakes are full.

A senior civic official said, “The catchment areas have received heavy rainfall for the past two-three weeks. We still cannot revoke the water cut as the total water stock is yet to reach its full capacity. Previously, there has been instances where it did not rain post mid-August, which led to a water shortage. We cannot rely on the same and we will have to wait till the water stock is full.”

BMC had announced a water cut from August 5, owing to low rainfall in catchment areas. The total water quantum in the seven lakes went up to 1,232 billion litres. The total storage capacity of these lakes is 1,447 billion litres. The water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 69.83%, Middle Vaitarna is 91.71%, Tansa is 92.18% and Bhatsa is at 83.38%. The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems: the Vaitarna system, which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city; the Bhatsa system, which supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. While Bhatsa makes up for 50% of the water supply to the city, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar together make up for 37% of the water supply, Tansa makes up for 10%, Vihar makes up 2% and Tulsi makes up 1%.

top news
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In