BMC slashes water cut from 20% to 10 %

mumbai

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:04 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday that the existing water cut of 20 % will be reduced to 10% from Friday.

The stock in all seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai can last the city for nearly 328 days, considering a daily water supply of 375 trillion litres, officials said.

The total water stock in catchment areas has reached 85% with three of the seven lakes filled to the brim.

The current water stock is less than that of last year (94.28%) and 91.83% in 2018 during the same time. The decision to completely remove the water cut was yet to be taken as BMC said they would wait till all lakes are full.

A senior civic official said, “The catchment areas have received heavy rainfall for the past two-three weeks. We still cannot revoke the water cut as the total water stock is yet to reach its full capacity. Previously, there has been instances where it did not rain post mid-August, which led to a water shortage. We cannot rely on the same and we will have to wait till the water stock is full.”

BMC had announced a water cut from August 5, owing to low rainfall in catchment areas. The total water quantum in the seven lakes went up to 1,232 billion litres. The total storage capacity of these lakes is 1,447 billion litres. The water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 69.83%, Middle Vaitarna is 91.71%, Tansa is 92.18% and Bhatsa is at 83.38%. The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems: the Vaitarna system, which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city; the Bhatsa system, which supplies to the eastern suburbs. The lakes are situated in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts. While Bhatsa makes up for 50% of the water supply to the city, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar together make up for 37% of the water supply, Tansa makes up for 10%, Vihar makes up 2% and Tulsi makes up 1%.