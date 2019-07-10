BMC to allow pvt entities to enclose city footpaths?

In a move that could deprive pedestrians of footpaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is drafting a policy by which private entities will be allowed to enclose parts of public roads and footpaths, citing security reasons, if the police confirm the threat.

The policy is expected to benefit many hotels in the city, including Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India in Colaba, which barricaded a certain portion of road and footpath, for security after the 26/11 terror attacks. Despite attempts, the hotel authorities were unavailable for a comment.

Harshad Kale, deputy municipal commissioner, zone-1, BMC, said: “We are drafting a policy that will be tabled in the BMC’s standing committee soon. In this policy, the BMC will allow private entities, who have acknowledgement of the national security threat from the police or security authorities, to use the footpath or portion of the carriageway.”

“The policy drafting is on. It comes after a complaint was filed to Lokayukta when Hotel Taj Mahal Palace barricaded the footpath and public road. The Lokayukta, after going through the merits of the case, ordered the BMC to draft a policy for such cases.”

According to BMC officials, the private entities need to get a written confirmation from the security agencies and also make alternative arrangements further by providing traffic wardens. Also, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, in a letter dated May 17, wrote to the BMC, stating, “Given the sensitivity and importance of the hotel on the one hand and the heightened threat perception due to terrorist attacks in France and recently in Sri Lanka on the other, the police authorities have directed us to continue to prevent the access to the arcade area as a security measure.”

The hotel has also written to the BMC citing the barricading is done only for security reasons, and that there is no commercial purpose. Further, according to BMC officials, it might also waive charges towards occupation of footpath by the hotel after approval from the standing committee. However, the BMC has demanded around ₹62 lakh towards parking of vehicles.

Citizens, however, have termed the move anti-citizen. Mahendra Hemdev, an advanced locality management (ALM) member from Marine Drive, said, “It is fine in case of serious threats. But a policy where footpath or public road is barricaded, and citizens are not allowed, seems wrong.”

Another Colaba resident Lalit Jain said, “I am fighting to get the barricades outside Taj hotel removed for years. The plan is unfair.” Meanwhile, the BMC has allocated around ₹100 crore for welfare of the footpaths in the city as part of its footpath policy.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 00:12 IST