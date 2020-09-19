BMC to maintain Mumbai’s Carter Road Promenade

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:35 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to take over the upkeep of the iconic Carter Road, after it lay unmaintained for over 2.5 months since the agreement with Bandra West Residents’ Association’s (BWRA) to oversee the promenade, ended on June 30. The decision was taken in a meeting between Maharashtra environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister for suburban Mumbai, Maharashtra fisheries and ports minister Aslam Shaikh, and officials from BMC on Friday.

Aslam Shaikh said, “BMC and MMB (Mumbai Maritime Board) have agreed that BMC will maintain the promenade.” A formula will be worked out for sharing profit arising from advertisements, and other public activities that take place at the promenade. Officials said that no commercial exploitation of the space will happen.

Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra (West) said, “After two decades of maintaining the space, in March this year BWRA had expressed they cannot continue maintaining the promenade. However, MMB requested them to continue till June 30, until their agreement ended. After BWRA’s agreement ended, the association surrendered Carter Road to MMB, which owns the land. I urged BMC to take over its maintenance, as the civic body maintains the Worli and Marine Drive Promenade, and already has the expertise, being the local body.”

Both Zakaria, and members of BWRA had urged MMB and BMC to hand over maintenance and upkeep of the promenade to BMC, via letters written in July, August and September.

However, no decision could be reached between BMC and MMB regarding sharing of profit from revenue generated from advertisements, and regarding who will maintain the space, Zakaria said. After June 30, BMC has been sweeping and cleaning the space.

Aaditya Thackeray took to social media on Friday and said, “Thankful to my colleague cabinet minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji for a quick meeting over Carter Road Promenade. Officials from MMB and @mybmc met with us and have resolved the issue of maintenance. ...”