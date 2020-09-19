Bombay HC calls for medical record of suspected CPI Maoist operative Kanchan Nanaware

mumbai

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:45 IST

The Bombay high court on Friday directed the medical officer at Yerwada central prison in Pune to immediately examine Kanchan Nanaware, alleged Maoist operative who was arrested by Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad in September 2014 along with her husband Arun Believe and submit a report to the court within a week.

Acting on her application seeking bail on medical grounds, justice Bharati Dangre also directed additional public prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh to submit all her recent medical papers and ascertain when the suspect Maoist operative was last examined or taken to Sassoon Hospital for a medical check-up.

The judge further directed that the woman be immediately examined by the medical officer at Yerwada central prison, where she has been lodged if she has not been medically examined recently, and submit a report to HC.

The directives came to be issued after Nanaware’s counsel, senior advocate Gayatri Singh pointed out that the 36-year-old has already undergone open-heart surgery twice in the past and has been advised to undergo one more open heart surgery.

Singh said Nanaware suffers from congenital heart disease and menorrhagia. She added that the alleged Maoist activist has been continuously under treatment at Sassoon Hospital at Pune and require immediate attention particularly, in the wake of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic inside the jail, the applicant being prone to the virus.

Nanaware and Bhelke, who also have offences registered against them in Vidarbha, are accused of working in cities to indoctrinate urban poor, especially slum dwellers from Mumbai and Pune, to join the banned movement.