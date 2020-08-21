Bombay HC to not interfere with compulsory Covid-19 test for those travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:54 IST

The Bombay High Court has refused to interfere with the directive of the state disaster management authority, making it mandatory for people visiting their hometowns in the Konkan region after August 12 for Ganeshotsav to undergo a Covid-19 test.

A bench comprising justices KK Tated and Milind Jadhav upheld the clause in the Government order issued on August 4, 2020, observing that it has been issued to ensure that the population of Konkan region stays safe and does not “get infected or come in contact with corona virus”.

The bench said that effective steps need to be taken to contain the spread of the deadly infection, especially where transportation of citizens from one region to another is concerned. The bench then dismissed the petition filed by one Santos Gurav of the Konkan region.

Gurav had moved the high court, represented by advocate Harshal Mirashi, contending that the government order, especially the clause making the Covid-19 test mandatory, had curbed his freedom to travel to Ratnagiri district in Konkan region for the festival. The test was mandatory irrespective of whether people travel in state transport buses or private vehicles and they would be allowed to travel only if the test result is negative, Mirashi pointed out.

The high court, however, refused to accept the contention. The bench said if people travelled from one place to another to a different region or district, then there was a likelihood of the infection spreading and effective steps need to be taken to contain it.

Also read:With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%

“Not very long ago, Maharashtra, Mumbai in particular, had the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Even today the number of total active cases is significantly high,” said the bench. “Despite the strict enforcement of lockdown and quarantine, the number of cases has not reduced and the mortality rate in the state is higher than the mortality rate at the national level.”