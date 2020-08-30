Bombay high court refuses bail to man booked for stalking, assault

mumbai

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 02:00 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has rejected the bail application of a man booked for stalking and assaulting a woman with knife after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Justice Sarang Kotwal rejected the bail plea of Amol Kashid primarily on the grounds that there was a threat to the life of the woman if the accused was released on bail.

The judge said in view of the fact that Kashid constantly harassed the complainant, entered her house and attacked her with a knife in front of her mother and grandmother after she rejected his marriage proposal, it was obvious there was threat to the woman if he was let out on bail. “Therefore, it is not desirable to release the applicant (Kashid) on bail,” he added and rejected his bail plea.

The assault took place on April 9, 2019 and Kashid was arrested the next day.

He had moved the court for bail on the grounds that as the investigation in the case is complete and charge sheet has been filed, his custody was no longer required. It was argued on his behalf that the man was behind bars for around one-and-a-half year since his arrest. The court was also assured that since Kashid was not a resident of Pune district and he will not again enter the district, there was no threat to the complainant or her family.

Justice Kotwal, however, refused to accept the contention and noted that Kashid stalked and harassed the complainant for a long time and even returned to Shirur, after having left for Beed, to assault the woman who sustained six stab wounds.