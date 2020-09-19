e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Boulder falls on railway track, hits goods train in Navi Mumbai

Boulder falls on railway track, hits goods train in Navi Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A boulder fell near Jasai railway station in Navi Mumbai and hit the engine of a goods train late on Friday. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 10pm and impacted the freight train line towards Panvel railway station. The boulder was removed and the goods rail traffic resumed at 7.30am.

“One boulder had fallen on one of the two goods lines near Jasai yesterday at 10pm. No casualties were reported. One railway line was operational. The fallen boulder has been cleared and the freight traffic is running normally,” said a statement from Central Railway.

Railway officials said the boulder fell on the tracks due to rock cutting near the location. “Due to vertical rock cutting, the boulder fell on the railway tracks on Friday night,” said a senior Central Railway official.

top news
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
UK believed Rajiv ran ‘oriental court’, was ‘king among courtiers’
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
None of our batsmen carried on like du Plessis, Rayudu did for CSK: Rohit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In