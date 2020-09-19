Boulder falls on railway track, hits goods train in Navi Mumbai

mumbai

A boulder fell near Jasai railway station in Navi Mumbai and hit the engine of a goods train late on Friday. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place around 10pm and impacted the freight train line towards Panvel railway station. The boulder was removed and the goods rail traffic resumed at 7.30am.

“One boulder had fallen on one of the two goods lines near Jasai yesterday at 10pm. No casualties were reported. One railway line was operational. The fallen boulder has been cleared and the freight traffic is running normally,” said a statement from Central Railway.

Railway officials said the boulder fell on the tracks due to rock cutting near the location. “Due to vertical rock cutting, the boulder fell on the railway tracks on Friday night,” said a senior Central Railway official.