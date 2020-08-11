e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Cambridge IGCSE, AS, A level results for June series out

Cambridge IGCSE, AS, A level results for June series out

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:17 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Cambridge International on Tuesday announced the results of its June 2020 exam series in India for IGCSE (Class 10) and International AS and A (Class 11 and 12, respectively) level qualifications.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Cambridge International had cancelled its June 2020 exams. They engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop a robust process for awarding students with assessed grades.

The marks awarding process combined teacher insights – predicted grades and rank orders - with a rigorous standardisation process, keeping teacher judgments consistent, across different schools.

Very few city schools conducted the exams in June this year. At Jamnabai Narsee School in Vile Parle, a 100% result was recorded. A total of 59 students had taken the exam and the school topper Veer Bathwal got 94%.

Mahesh Srivastava, the regional director, South Asia at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said, “2020 has been a transformational year and has had a huge impact on teaching and learning across the world. With school closures, Cambridge learners were not able to take their June exams and therefore we developed a rigorous process for awarding assessed grades. Throughout the process, we worked closely with schools and aimed to create a level playing field and ensure that our grades are fair.”

In India, this year the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects were English, physics and chemistry and the most popular Cambridge International AS and A level subjects were mathematics, economics and physics.

top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Mobile Headline
Mobile Headline
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
‘No formal inquiry into Galwan Valley clash’: Government denies report
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
Sushant’s sister at ED office, first family member to be quizzed by agency
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
‘BSNL’s 85,000 employees traitors, will be fired’: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In