Home / Mumbai News / Cambridge International to revise grades of June series exam

Cambridge International to revise grades of June series exam

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:53 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
A week after results of IGCSE (Class 10), AS and A level (Class 11 and 12) qualifications for the June 2020 series were declared, Cambridge International has now decided to revise its scores.

In a notice issued on its official website on Monday, the board said it will revise its earlier granted grades after receiving feedback from several schools. “We have decided that the grades we issue for the June 2020 series will not be lower than the predicted grade, submitted by the school. If a grade we issued last week was higher than the predicted grade, the higher grade will stand,” states the board’s official response.

The board released the results of its June series examinations on August 10. This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it had decided not to hold exams for its June 2020 series. Instead, it engaged with education authorities, governments and schools around the world to develop a robust process for awarding students with assessed grades.

Revised grades will be sent to students in the coming days. “In the meantime, in order to provide immediate certainty to students, schools can inform them of the predicted grades they submitted to us. We provided this information to schools on results day,” the board stated.

While very few students from the city took the June series examinations, principals said the move will help them. “Predicted grades of students which are submitted by schools are usually on the basis of their overall performance throughout the year. Matching students’ grades with those scores would help better their performance. This is especially good for students who wish to compete in the state board for college admissions as every mark matters there,” said the principal of an IGCSE school.

