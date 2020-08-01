Can’t exclude days from period of actual detention for default bail: HC

mumbai

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:59 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday held that no period from actual detention, especially the day of first remand of the accused and that of filing of the charge sheet, can be excluded from consideration while counting the period for default bail.

“The period envisaged under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has to be calculated from first date of remand order and the said day cannot be excluded,” said justice PD Naik while granting default bail to Deepak Kudalkar, who was arrested by Navghar police for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

He was arrested on February 26, 2020, the day on which an FIR was registered against him. He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in police custody the same day.

On May 26, 2020, he applied for bail contending that the period of 90 days for filing charge sheet against him was over on May 25, and thus he was entitled to default bail as provided for in section 167(2) of the CrPC.

An additional sessions judge at Thane, however, rejected his plea after the police filed charge sheet on May 26 itself. The sessions court concluded that the date of first remand and the date of filing of charge sheet were excluded from the period of 60 or 90 days — depending on the punishment provided in the sections applied in the case, as per sections 9 and 10 of the General Clauses Act.

Kudalkar then moved HC contending that he was entitled to default bail and the two days could not be excluded from the statutory period, as done by the sessions court.

Justice Naik accepted his arguments. After perusing case law on the subject, the judge held that the provisions of the General Clauses Act were inapplicable in the case and “there cannot be exclusion of any period from authorised detention while computing the period of 60 days or 90 days as the case may be by invoking provisions of General Clauses Act”.

HC then held that Kudalkar was entitled to default bail as no charge sheet had been filed till the time he applied for default bail on his 91st day in detention, and ordered that the accused be released on furnishing personal bond in the sum of ₹50,000.