Mumbai Police investigate fake SRA circular on social media

mumbai

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:25 IST

Nirmal Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on September 8 against an unknown person for allegedly circulating a fake circular of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) with the alleged signature of SRA CEO Satish Lokhande. The fake circular, which was shared on social media platforms, stated that beneficiaries of houses under SRA could sell or transfer his house in five years instead of the 10-year lock-in period.

Lokhande said, “My office staff told me about the circular making rounds on social media. The accused even forged my signature. The circular claimed that the beneficiary of SRA house may now sell or transfer his house in five years instead of 10 years of lock-in period. Under SRA scheme, slum-dwellers get houses free of cost and they can’t sell or rent them out for 10 years.”

Last week, Lokhande wrote an application to Mumbai Police requesting legal action against the person behind such act.

Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station, said, “We have registered a case against an unknown person and are looking for him. The said circular was circulated through WhatsApp.”

The FIR has been registered under sections 193 (false evidence), 465 (forgery), and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.