Caught on camera: Toddler falls into open gutter in Mumbai, search op on

Rescuers on Thursday were looking for a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who fell into an open gutter in Mumbai’s western suburb of Goregaon late on Wednesday, officials said.

A CCTV footage shows Devansh Suraj Dhansi near the drain and then walking beyond an electrical enclosure box before falling inside in Ambedkar Chowk on Goregaon Mulund Link Road in Goregaon (East).

The incident was reported at around 10:24pm on Wednesday, officials said, as the city was lashed by heavy rains.

Dhansi’s parents, who live near the drain, spotted his slipper next to it and realised he may have fallen into the manhole. Personnel of Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the fire brigade have been looking for the toddler as their search operation continued till morning.

#WATCH Mumbai: A 3-year-old boy fell in a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon around 10:24 pm yesterday. Rescue operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kx2vlJAN5C — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Locals said the boy could have been swept away from the gutter into the nearby drain.

“Till 1.20am, locals and officials had checked four spots at Pravasi Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, St Thomas High School and Goptewadi but couldn’t find him,” social activist Shravan Tiwari said.

His parents blamed BMC for open drains and nullahs and angry relatives also threatened to block roads if the boy was not found.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 09:48 IST