CBI sets up 4 teams, quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput's staff

CBI sets up 4 teams, quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:45 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
A day after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of CBI officials arrived in Mumbai late on Thursday night. The team started its investigation on Friday.

CBI questioned Neeraj Singh, who was employed as Rajput’s cook, and the actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda. The Central agency will also question the actor’s manager Deepesh Sawant, said sources in the CBI.

CBI has set up four teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding Rajput’s death. One team will focus on translating documents from Marathi to English, while another will question people involved in the case. Another team will coordinate with superiors in Delhi and handle logistics in Mumbai.

Another team of officials met deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe at his office in Bandra to collect documents, including the forensic report and post-mortem reports as well as statements of more than 60 people whom Mumbai Police had questioned as part of its investigation. These and other material evidence were handed over to the CBI team, said sources in Mumbai Police.

CBI will also collect other evidence, including Rajput’s personal items including, three mobile phones, a laptop, clothes, a blanket, bed sheets, a green kurta, a glass; and CCTV footage of his house and building, added sources in CBI.

According to sources, once the documentation is complete, CBI plans to visit the actor’s flat in Bandra and recreate the scene of his death scientifically, using weights.

The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, following which Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death. Later, Rajput’s father filed a complaint in Bihar, accusing actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting Rajput’s suicide and misappropriating his money. A first information report was filed by Bihar Police on the basis of the complaint and later, it later handed over the case to CBI. Enforcement Directorate also filed a case on July 31, to probe the allegations of money laundering.

China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
P Varavara Rao’s neurological status unstable: Medical report
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
