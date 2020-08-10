CBI should probe Justice Loya, Munde death cases too: Sena

mumbai

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:33 IST

The Shiv Sena has now hardened its stance on Sushant Singh Rajput death case citing that even the deaths of Judge BH Loya and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopinath Munde should be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Union minister and Sena leader Arvind Sawant said, “Even we demand CBI inquiry into the death of Justice Loya. What about the death of Gopinath Mude? The CBI should investigate that too.”

Sawant said that the whole attempt was made to subvert the Constitution of India which emphasised on the federal system of Governance.

This move is seen as an attempt to embarrass the BJP as a Union minister’s name was allegedly dragged in the Loya case.

Though Munde had died in a road incident, there were some murmurs of foul play in the incident. However, no one has so far, demanded any such inquiry.

Sena was pushed on the back-foot after a troll raised the name of a leader in the Rajput case. The BJP said that the whole attempt was being made to divert attention from Rajput’s death.

“Why is the Sena afraid of a CBI probe? Is it an attempt to save a Sena minister,” BJP legislator, Ram Kadam, said.

“The Supreme Court of India has already given a judgement in the Justice Loya case in 2018, wherein it ruled out any foul play, and the Sena needs to clarify whether it respects the decision of the highest court of the land,” said Kadam.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14.