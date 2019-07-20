CCTV helps cop arrest pickpocket 4 months after crime

Four months after a 38-year-old man flicked a commuter’s wallet in train, he was arrested from Dombivli.

According to the Government Railway Police, the accused was arrested with the help of CCTV footage of an ATM kiosk.

After stealing the wallet, Sidappa Mhetre headed to an ATM kiosk and withdrew cash. The commuter had written the PIN on his debit card.

Pankaj Pandey, 31, from Diva, realized his wallet had been stolen after he started getting messages about money withdrawn from his account.

“Pandey registered a complaint on March 11 at Dombivli GRP about his wallet being stolen. He was travelling in an Ambernath local at night. After getting down at Dombivli station, Pandey realised that his wallet had been stolen,” said Satish Pawar, senior police inspector, Dombivli GRP.

Pandey had started getting alerts from the bank and checked his pocket.

“I boarded the local from Mulund station. I got down at Dombivli station around 10.13pm. Within few minutes, I started receiving alerts of cash withdrawal. I immediately filed a complaint,” said Pandey.

Pandey has written the PIN on the cover of the debit card. “The accused went to an ATM in Dombivli and withdrew ₹40,000. On basis of the messages from the bank, we traced the location of the ATM and approached the bank. We asked them to provide the CCTV footage of the kiosk,” said Pawar.

The card and ATM kiosh used by accused were of two different banks, therefore the investigation was delayed. “The paper work on sending applications to the banks and getting reply took time, which delayed investigation. We got the CCTV footage of ATM kiosk a few days ago. We arrested Mhetre from platform number 3 of Dombivli station on Wednesday,” said Pawar.

Mhetre is a resident of Dombivli. He was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody till July 20, said an officer from Dombivli GRP.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 00:36 IST