e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway introduces QR pass scanning system at 15 railway stations to curb crowding

Central Railway introduces QR pass scanning system at 15 railway stations to curb crowding

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2020 01:19 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

To control overcrowding and unauthorised travel on the local train network, Central Railway (CR) introduced QR-based e-pass scanning system at 15 of its suburban railway stations on Thursday. The systems will be introduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Mulund, Kurla, Thane, Diva, Ghatkopar, Dombivli, Kalyan, Byculla, Wadala, Mankhurd, Panvel, Titvala and Badlapur.

Two new local train services were also introduced on the harbour line on Thursday, in a move to control crowding in train compartments.

Local train services were suspended from March 23 but were resumed on June 15 only for people working in essential services. Nearly 700 local train services are being operated on both the Central and Western Railway (WR) daily.

CR and WR are currently undertaking trials of the QR code-based passes. If successful, use of the passes will be continued after resumption of local train services for the general public. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be created at that time. The Railways, along with the state government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police will prepare the SOP together.

“We are trying our best to control crowding on the local train network. Presently, if we come to know about crowding, immediate measures are taken. We have also introduced two new local train services,” said Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

The Railways also plans to implement the system of social distancing currently in use. Passengers will have to stand in a queue and within drawn-out circles, to maintain distance. They will then be allowed to board the local trains.

“We might also ask passengers to wait outside the railway station if there is crowding on the platforms or on the station premises. A complete SOP has to be prepared for the operation of trains for the general public.” said a senior CR official.

CR in a pilot project will also be introducing automated control gates in September at CSMT and Churchgate railway stations.

top news
States may borrow to meet revenue shortfall
States may borrow to meet revenue shortfall
Non-BJP states want govt to borrow to plug GST gap
Non-BJP states want govt to borrow to plug GST gap
In race for vaccines, rich nations bag biggest deals
In race for vaccines, rich nations bag biggest deals
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
Sonia Gandhi names leaders in Parliament; Ghulam Nabi Azad retains spot
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
‘Implement agreed actions’: India reminds China on disengagement at LAC
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
India speeds up work on setting up Air Defence Command
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
Call to protect Andaman tribes after 5 Great Andamanese turn Covid-19 positive
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In