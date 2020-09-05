e-paper
Central Railway to set up spit pouch vending machines at Mumbai's suburban railways

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a bid to curb public spitting, the Central Railway (CR) has decided to provide spit pouches at suburban railway stations. The spit pouches will be available through automatic vending machines at the stations.

This is being done to increase hygiene and stop passengers from spitting on railway tracks and platforms.

The pouches will be made with biodegradable material and will be spill-proof. They will also be scented and will release a fragrance every time a person spits in them.

The pouch vending machines will be installed in an attempt to increase non-fare revenue.

“We are exploring the possibility of introducing spit pouches on the city’s suburban railway stations,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

The pouches have already been introduced at Nagpur railway station on a trial basis.

Passenger associations, however, are sceptical that the people will pay for these pouches and has asked the railways to provide them free of cost. “The pouches are the need of the hour, but nobody will buy them. The railways should introduce the pouches for free and should tie-up with organisations for this. Only then will they become popular among passengers,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

CR recently also introduced automatic vending machines to provide face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves at suburban railway stations. The vending machines are already functional at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway stations.

