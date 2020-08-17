e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Central Railway undertakes construction work on Belapur-Uran corridor

Central Railway undertakes construction work on Belapur-Uran corridor

mumbai Updated: Aug 17, 2020 01:21 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Taking advantage of the restrictions on movement during the lockdown, the CR has undertaken construction work for the new suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran railway stations.

The estimated cost of the Belapur- Uran railway project is ₹1,782 crore and the project is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis, of which 66% is borne by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and 33% by CR.

The construction activities were undertaken between Kharkopar and Uran railway stations. The work includes upgrading the platforms at the new Rajanpada railway station, along with foundation and sub-structure work of Nhava-Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran stations.

The construction work of a subway at Uran and the foundation work of two bridges were also undertaken during the lockdown.

“Amid the lockdown and unlock period, CR has completed several infrastructure projects, including the work for speeding up the construction of the remaining 14.60km Kharkopar and Uran railway lines of the 27 km Belapur -Seawoods and Uran project. The completion of the project will cut the distance between Mumbai and Uran by almost 50%,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

The construction for the Mumbai’s fourth suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran railway stations received the nod in 1967. The first phase of the corridor opened between Belapur and Kharkopar (12.5km) station in November 2018. Currently, 40 local trains operate on the Belapur-Kharkopar railway route every day.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
Speculations rife on role allotment in Bengal BJP after meetings in Delhi, Kolkata
4G back in 2 Jammu and Kashmir districts on a trial basis till Sept 8
4G back in 2 Jammu and Kashmir districts on a trial basis till Sept 8
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies
Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
How can I ‘muskura’: Sunil Gavaskar pens moving tribute to Chetan Chauhan
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
At least 18 shot, with 4 dead, across Cincinnati, say police
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
Covid update: Antivirus ACs in Parliament; USA clears new test; jail hotspot
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In