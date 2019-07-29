Central Railways staff stops youth from killing himself in Mumbai

A Central Railway (CR) motorman on Saturday saved the life of an 18-year-old who was reportedly attempting to commit suicide between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations.

Narendra Talekar, who has been working as a motorman for 26 years, will soon be felicitated by the CR. Talekar was operating a Panvel-bound local when he spotted the teenager sitting on the railway track. He tried to alert the boy of the incoming train with the headlights and horns. However, the teenager refused to move.

“After the boy refused to move, I halted the train and approached him. He appeared to be disturbed and kept his head on the railway track, waiting for the train to run him over. I then tried to convince him not to take his life,” said Talekar.

“By then, people residing near the tracks also rushed to the spot and helped the teenager get off the track. His family was informed about the incident,” said a CR official. The train departed from the spot five minutes after halting.

