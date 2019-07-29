Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Central Railways staff stops youth from killing himself in Mumbai

Narendra Talekar, who has been working as a motorman for 26 years, will soon be felicitated by the Central Railways.

mumbai Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
suicides,depression,suicide attempt busted
Narendra Talekar, the CR motorman, who saved the life of a youth. (SOURCED)

A Central Railway (CR) motorman on Saturday saved the life of an 18-year-old who was reportedly attempting to commit suicide between Mankhurd and Vashi railway stations.

Narendra Talekar, who has been working as a motorman for 26 years, will soon be felicitated by the CR. Talekar was operating a Panvel-bound local when he spotted the teenager sitting on the railway track. He tried to alert the boy of the incoming train with the headlights and horns. However, the teenager refused to move.

“After the boy refused to move, I halted the train and approached him. He appeared to be disturbed and kept his head on the railway track, waiting for the train to run him over. I then tried to convince him not to take his life,” said Talekar.

“By then, people residing near the tracks also rushed to the spot and helped the teenager get off the track. His family was informed about the incident,” said a CR official. The train departed from the spot five minutes after halting.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 07:07 IST

tags

more from mumbai
trending topics