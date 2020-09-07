e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Centre to provide ‘Y-plus’ category security cover to Kangana Ranaut

Centre to provide ‘Y-plus’ category security cover to Kangana Ranaut

Central Reserve Police Force, the paramilitary force that also provides security to home minister Amit Shah, has been asked to take over her security

mumbai Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women Shiv Sena party workers stage a protest against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Thane on Deptember 4.
Women Shiv Sena party workers stage a protest against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Thane on Deptember 4. (PTI)
         

The Centre on Monday decided to provide ‘Y-plus’ category security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut following her spat with the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, officials familiar with the development said. Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from her home state Himachal Pradesh.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the paramilitary force that also provides security to home minister Amit Shah, has been asked to take over Ranaut’s security.

Officials cited above said a threat analysis was carried out and the Himachal Pradesh government requested the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to provide her security.

Also Read: Let Kangana Ranaut apologise to Mumbai and Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut on his ‘haramkhor’ comment

Under the ‘Y-plus’ category, 10 to 11 armed commandoes will guard Ranaut in three shifts, with two or three Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) accompanying her round the clock and one security personnel deployed at her residence.

Ranaut compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) after Sanjay Raut warned her against coming to Mumbai.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Sanjay Raut: ‘Your men tell me they will break my jaw, kill me. I’ll see you on 9th’

After the decision to provide her a security cover was taken, Ranaut tweeted – “This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress the nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah Ji, who could have asked me to visit Mumbai later but he honoured the words and self respect of India’s daughter. Jai Hind”.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur had said that the state government will provide her security as she is the daughter of the state.

