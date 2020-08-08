Change in foreign scholarship scheme to help scores of Scheduled Caste students

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 02:07 IST

Students belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) can now apply for the state government’s foreign scholarship scheme for higher studies in a post-graduation (PG) course other than the faculty they completed their graduation in. Social justice department minister Dhananjay Munde, on Friday, withdrew the condition that caused an “obstacle” for several thousand students, a note from the department said.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government had put a condition that students can only apply in the same stream for PG course.

The department said that the University Grants Commission (UGC), too, allows students to apply for postgraduate courses for specialisation in streams other than the ones students opted for their graduation.

In another decision, the minister has extended the age limit for students to apply for the scholarship. Now students, who wish to apply for the foreign scholarship, can avail the benefit up to 35-year age for PG and up to 40 years for PhD.

The department has invited applications who are aspiring to study further in foreign countries. However, students will have to apply before August 14, said Munde. Keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind, the department has also allowed online application instead of physical submission of the application.