Child trafficking case: 30-yr-old from Kalyan is 11th to be arrested

A 30-year-old woman was arrested from Kalyan by the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in a child-trafficking racket that is currently being investigated by the agency.

With this arrest, the police have nabbed a total of 11 people for being a part of the crime.

The latest accused, Reshman Chhangani, convinced a woman from the city to sell her two-week-old son to a couple in Delhi one-and-a-half years ago. This was one of the children whom crime branch officers had rescued earlier this week, after arresting three people in Delhi. Police said the two boys were sold for ₹6 lakh.

According to the police, Chhangani claimed she was following instructions given by Bhagyashree Koli, the alleged mastermind behind the racket who was also arrested earlier.

Crime branch officers said Chhangani was given ₹20,000 to search for newborn babies in slums and convince their parents to sell them.

“Chhangani is not revealing who the child’s parents are at the moment; we are investigating the role of other women who were involved in the crime,” said an officer.

Police said they had rescued four boys who were to be sold to childless couples or parents who desired a male child.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 05:20 IST