China encircling India from all sides, govt must kee close watch: Sharad Pawar

China encircling India from all sides, govt must kee close watch: Sharad Pawar

mumbai Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed concern over ongoing Indo-China border dispute and China’s intentions to halt the growth of Indian economy. Stating that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian subcontinent from all directions, he said the Central government needs to keep a close watch on affairs of neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka and Nepal.

In the wake of the recent Indo-China border dispute, the former defence minister had invited Bhushan Gokhale, former Air Marshal of the Indian Air Force; Vijay Gokhale, former foreign secretary; and an expert on Indo-China relations to discuss the issue in detail on Thursday.

After expressing his experiences of his visits to China in the early 90s as the then defence minister, Pawar said he is concerned over a larger strategic and political thinking of China that aims to halt economic growth in India.

“I highlighted the fact that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian Sub-Continent from all directions and also expressed my concern over their presence in the South China Sea,” the NCP chief said in a series of tweets. “I hinted at the need to keep a close watch on affairs of Sri Lanka and Nepal and also the Chinese interventions in general,” he added.

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale emphasised that the country must ponder over the new era of parallel warfare that include cyber, information, perception creations and the war on economic fronts. Gokhale also explained the history of Indo-China relationship, especially the border disputes, and shared his views on the current face-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and skirmishes on the border in the past few months.

NCP Members of Parliament Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Vandana Chavan and Dr Amol Kolhe were also present in the meeting.

Earlier in June during his interaction with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Pawar had pointed out that the high ground occupied by the Chinese army in Galwan Valley in East Ladakh may force closure of Darbuk–Shyok-DBO Road on the Indian side which may prove catastrophic to military operations of the Indian defence forces near LAC.

He had suggested that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) must be evacuated by holding compulsory measures and also advised the Central government to strategise things using diplomatic channels to diffuse tension on the border and to make China see reason.

Pawar was one of the leaders invited by the PM to discuss the issue following aggression and intrusion by the Chinese army at Galwan Valley.

Explaining the significance of Darbuk–Shyok-DBO Road, he said that the road connecting Darbuk to DBO is entirely on the Indian side of LAC. It is crucial for India, as DBO is an advanced landing ground and provides an airfield for the Air Force to quickly respond to any emergency.

