City breaches 1000-mm rain mark in August, 74mm short of 3,000mm mark for season

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:47 IST

The city has received over 1,000mm rainfall during August with another week to go till the end of the month, and 74.7mm short of surpassing the 3,000mm mark for the season with over a month of monsoon remaining.

The Santacruz weather observatory representative of the suburbs and Mumbai has recorded 1024.4mm rain between August 1 and 23 5.30pm and is just 12.1mm short of breaking the monthly highest rain record for the decade (1036.5mm in August 2010).

Against the orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Saturday and yellow alert (heavy rain in isolated areas) for Sunday, the city and suburbs received only sporadic light showers over the weekend. Between 8.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday, 14.2mm rain was recorded in the suburbs while 3mm rain was recorded in south Mumbai. On Sunday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, 4.3mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and 1.8 mm in south Mumbai.

IMD has downgraded all weather warnings for the coming week with the possibility of light to moderate rain till the end of the month. “The impact of the low-pressure weather system over central India was more towards the interior Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh region, the coastal areas, especially north Konkan including Mumbai saw only passing showers. However, more rain was recorded over parts of south Konkan and central Maharashtra districts,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Owing to the drop in rain activity and cloud cover, the minimum temperature was a degree Celsius above normal at 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the maximum temperature was close to the normal mark.

Hosalikar added that some areas towards the northwestern suburbs of Mumbai received moderate showers ranging between 40-70mm. “Satellite images are now showing dense cloud cover over the Gujarat region, which may lead to extremely heavy showers but only a few passing showers are expected for Mumbai and surrounding areas,” he said.

Between June 1 and August 21, the suburbs and south Mumbai have recorded 66% and 67% excess rain than the normal for this period. Maharashtra overall has recorded 19% excess rain for the season so far. Lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai stand at 92.3%.

Across the state, maximum rain over the past 24 hours was recorded at Mahabaleshwar at 48mm followed by Dahanu 28mm, Ratnagiri 22mm, Thane 20mm, and Akola 20mm.