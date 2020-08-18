e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / City witnessed light showers with isolated heavy rain on Monday

City witnessed light showers with isolated heavy rain on Monday

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The city and suburbs witnessed continuous light to moderate showers on Monday with some areas witnessing isolated heavy rain spells.

While the two primary weather stations at Santacruz and Colaba recorded only 3.8mm and 3.4mm rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Monday, parts of northern, western and central Mumbai received heavy rain. Chembur recorded 79.6mm rain, Dadar 75.6mm, Dahisar 69mm, Mira Road 65mm, BKC 63mm, Powai 44mm, Bandra 43mm while Thane recorded 44.7mm rain. Between 8.30am Sunday and 8.30am Monday, Mumbai recorded only light showers.

The weather bureau has not issued any warnings for the next three days with the possibility of light to moderate rain for Tuesday to Thursday. “Mumbai and surrounding areas could witness isolated heavy spells in some areas between Monday night and Tuesday morning, but intense rain activity is expected over ghat areas, central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the next 24 to 48 hours,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Hosalikar added that there was dense cloud formation over the state due to a low-pressure weather system over northeast Madhya Pradesh adjoining Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. “A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around August 19, which will enhance rain activity for the Maharashtra coast and interior areas later this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahabaleshwar surpassed its monthly rain average on Sunday with 1,861mm rain against the average of 1,784.3mm rain.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In