Class 10, 12 supplementary exams may be postponed: Maharashtra education department

mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:10 IST

The state education department is likely to push the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 students to November, considering the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state and the resultant lockdown. While the department is yet to come up with a circular to that effect, officials said that a postponement is likely.

“While the earlier plan was to conduct these exams in October, it is being reconsidered given the ongoing pandemic. With cases in the state growing, it might not be safe to conduct the exams soon. Discussions are on to see if they can be conducted post the Diwali break in November,” said an official from the education department.

In August, as per a letter sent to the secretaries of all divisional boards, the Maharashtra State Board has proposed to hold supplementary exams from October 6 to 23. The proposed schedule for Class 12 exams was October 6 to 29. However, till date, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the issue. “A decision will be announced soon,” said a board official.

Every year, the state board allows students who have failed to clear their Class 10 and 12 board exams, to appear for supplementary exams, which are held in July. The results of these exams are declared in August and students who pass can join junior colleges in the same academic year. The move is to ensure that students do not lose out on a year. However, this year, due to the delay in declaring board results due to the Covid-19 situation, these exams have not been announced so far.