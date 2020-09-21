e-paper
CM Uddhav Thackeray's Bhiwandi event postponed following building collapse

CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Bhiwandi event postponed following building collapse

Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar were slated to inaugurate the flyover at around 1:30 pm on Monday

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 12:39 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
National Disaster Response Force officials and firemen remove debris as they look for survivors after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai on September 21.
National Disaster Response Force officials and firemen remove debris as they look for survivors after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi on the outskirts of Mumbai on September 21.(REUTERS)
         

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray postponed the e-opening of the Mankoli flyover in suburban Mumbai on Monday after the building collapse in Bhiwandi, where 10 people were killed.

Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar were slated to inaugurate the flyover at around 1:30 pm on Monday.

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commission, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is undertaking the project, said, “Due to unavoidable reasons, the e-opening programme of Mankoli flyover is postponed.”

This is the second event within a week that has been postponed by CM Thackeray.

Also Read: 10 killed, ten feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

Last Friday, an event organised by MMRDA to lay the foundation stone of the 450-feet Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue was also postponed after a controversy erupted over the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government not inviting opposition leaders and members of the social reformer’s family.

On Monday, CM Thackeray was to inaugurate the left side of the Mankoli flyover in Bhiwandi that leads towards Thane on the Thane-Nashik Highway.

On Monday morning, however, a building collapsed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where 10 people were killed. The rescue operations are still in progress.

