CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks action plan from economists, scientists to revive Maharashtra economy

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:24 IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has sought an action plan for eminent economists and scientists to revive the state economy, which is facing a severe crisis following the Covid-19 lockdown. The economists, in a video interaction with the CM on Tuesday, also suggested several measures for economic revival that included concessions for various sectors.

The ongoing financial crisis has already led the state government to declare a 67% cut in its spending for developmental works this fiscal year. To revive the economic situation, Thackeray had called for the interaction with various economists and scientists associated with Pune International Centre.

Deepak Parekh, chairman, HDFC, who also participated in the interaction, said that it is necessary to provide concessions in taxes and other charges for revival of the real estate sector. He said the sector should be given three months waiver from stamp duty; ready reckoner rates should be changed, and charges against of use of a plot should be reduced considering the current situation.

Parekh further suggested that all taxes should be recovered only after completion of a housing project.

Ajit Ranade, economist, said that the Maha Mumbai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Raigad should be revived by bringing in fresh projects. He said that robotics, telemedicine, information and technology (IT) and export-oriented projects can be set up on the 5,000-acre plot acquired for SEZ. He said the state has also acquired 10,000 acre of land for the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (Mihan), and similar kinds of initiatives can be taken to bring new projects there too.

Another economist, Vijay Kelkar suggested that the Nanar refinery project should be started which will bring jobs for 1 lakh people and an investment of ₹3 lakh crore. He said that the Chembur refinery project can also be shifted from Mumbai and the plot can be properly developed.

Responding to the suggestions, Thackeray asked for a time-bound action plan from the economists that will be prepared after further discussions with senior officials.

The chief minister said that there should be complete transparency while bringing in any new projects. There should be a dialogue with locals and the state over the project. Thackeray said he did not believe in development that requires force, responding to the suggestion to start the Nanar refinery project.

